The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,008 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,542,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,577 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,893,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2,427.3% during the 3rd quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 631,551 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $254,943,000 after acquiring an additional 606,562 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5%

HD opened at $302.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.27 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reiterated a Buy rating, citing resilient spring demand, strength in professional customers, and momentum in big-ticket sales, which supports the long-term investment case for Home Depot (HD) . Article Title

J.P. Morgan reiterated a rating, citing resilient spring demand, strength in professional customers, and momentum in big-ticket sales, which supports the long-term investment case for . Positive Sentiment: Truist kept a Buy rating even after cutting its price target to $394 from $424, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Truist kept a rating even after cutting its price target to $394 from $424, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot remains a popular dividend name, with several articles highlighting its income appeal and blue-chip status, which may help limit downside for income-focused investors. Article Title

Home Depot remains a popular dividend name, with several articles highlighting its income appeal and blue-chip status, which may help limit downside for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary ahead of the upcoming report is mixed, with some noting the stock may still offer value after recent weakness, while others question whether the bull case can survive the print. Article Title

Investor commentary ahead of the upcoming report is mixed, with some noting the stock may still offer value after recent weakness, while others question whether the bull case can survive the print. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been falling ahead of earnings, with articles pointing to a multi-day pullback and a move toward a more than two-year low, signaling bearish investor sentiment before the report. Article Title

The stock has been falling ahead of earnings, with articles pointing to a multi-day pullback and a move toward a more than two-year low, signaling bearish investor sentiment before the report. Negative Sentiment: Analysts are expecting a decline in earnings in the upcoming quarter, adding to concerns that housing-related weakness and softer discretionary spending could pressure results. Article Title

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here