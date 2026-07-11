The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,372 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,377 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219,054 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $72,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 844 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 43.1% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 7,032 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $343.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $342.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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