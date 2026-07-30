The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904,836 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 182,126 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.19% of Home Depot worth $626,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $338.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company's fifty day moving average is $331.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $377.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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