The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524,820 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 307,940 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Nuveen LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nuveen LLC owned 0.55% of Home Depot worth $1,901,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $326.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.18. The company has a market capitalization of $325.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Home Depot looks like a “good level” to own, which may reinforce confidence that the stock is attractive after recent weakness. Jim Cramer on Home Depot: “I Think That This Is a Good Level”

Jim Cramer said Home Depot looks like a “good level” to own, which may reinforce confidence that the stock is attractive after recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted Home Depot’s “wide moat” and long-term compounding potential, supporting the view that the company remains a high-quality defensive retailer. 1 Cyclical Dow Juggernaut With an Unshakable Moat to Buy

Additional commentary highlighted Home Depot’s “wide moat” and long-term compounding potential, supporting the view that the company remains a high-quality defensive retailer. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were small and still leave expectations near Wall Street’s current full-year EPS outlook, so the impact on sentiment appears limited.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were small and still leave expectations near Wall Street’s current full-year EPS outlook, so the impact on sentiment appears limited. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Home Depot’s expansion efforts, including recent pro-focused acquisitions, suggests management is continuing to build scale and logistics capabilities, but the articles frame this as a longer-term strategy rather than an immediate catalyst. Home Depot's Expansion Play: Building Scale or Growth Story?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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