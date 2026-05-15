The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,964 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 356,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Home Depot worth $185,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Silphium Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% during the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $443,729,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $304.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.27 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $303.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $333.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

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