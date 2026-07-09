The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,660 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 93,808 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for about 2.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of J. M. Smucker worth $61,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $9,444,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $1,682,000. Stance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the company's stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $500,943.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,371.80. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $583,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,843,118.55. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded J. M. Smucker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $112.57 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.46%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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