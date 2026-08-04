The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,768 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,922 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $583,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,843,118.55. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $500,943.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,371.80. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,914. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4%

SJM stock opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $127.64.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Read Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider J. M. Smucker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J. M. Smucker wasn't on the list.

While J. M. Smucker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here