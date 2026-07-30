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The Korea Fund, Inc. $KF Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
The Korea Fund logo with Finance background
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Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF - Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,351 shares of the company's stock after selling 174,833 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.07% of The Korea Fund worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Korea Fund by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,617 shares of the company's stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Korea Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,953 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Korea Fund by 91.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company's stock.

The Korea Fund Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of KF opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Korea Fund, Inc NYSE: KF is a closed-end management investment company that provides U.S. investors with focused exposure to the South Korean equity market. Established in 1953, it is one of the oldest U.S. funds dedicated to investing in Korean securities. The Fund is domiciled in Delaware and trades on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a broad range of companies operating in one of Asia's leading economies.

The Fund's primary business activity is the acquisition of common stocks and American depositary receipts issued by companies that are either domiciled in South Korea or derive a significant portion of their revenues from Korean operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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