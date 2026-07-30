The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 901,379 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) by 2,384.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,182 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 901,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.43% of Synaptics worth $65,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,704 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,393 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 472.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,490 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 73,848 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,352 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Synaptics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.45.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $1,246,954.61. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,472.57. The trade was a 41.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.83, for a total value of $70,275.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 63,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,246,461.98. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,484. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $103.64 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $149.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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