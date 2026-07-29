The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 90,422 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295,190 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 90,422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $159,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $4,433,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 462,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,843,824. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total transaction of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,308,316 shares of company stock worth $383,563,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.82. The firm has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive ahead of Arista’s quarterly report, expected in early August. Positive earnings-estimate revisions, a favorable Zacks Rank and expectations for an earnings beat have increased optimism about the company’s outlook. Arista Networks on rising earnings optimism

Analysts remain constructive ahead of Arista’s quarterly report, expected in early August. Positive earnings-estimate revisions, a favorable Zacks Rank and expectations for an earnings beat have increased optimism about the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Strong results from optical, cloud-connectivity and AI-exposed peers—including Corning, Sanmina and Celestica—provide favorable evidence of continued data-center and AI infrastructure spending, a key demand driver for Arista’s networking products. Corning beats second-quarter estimates

Strong results from optical, cloud-connectivity and AI-exposed peers—including Corning, Sanmina and Celestica—provide favorable evidence of continued data-center and AI infrastructure spending, a key demand driver for Arista’s networking products. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison with Advanced Micro Devices suggests Arista may offer stronger profitability and a more attractive relative valuation, although the article still characterizes Arista as expensive and highlights its reliance on a concentrated customer base as an important risk. AMD versus Arista Networks comparison

A comparison with Advanced Micro Devices suggests Arista may offer stronger profitability and a more attractive relative valuation, although the article still characterizes Arista as expensive and highlights its reliance on a concentrated customer base as an important risk. Neutral Sentiment: Arista recently underperformed some technology competitors, indicating that investors may be taking a more selective approach despite the broader AI infrastructure theme. Arista Networks underperforms competitors

Arista recently underperformed some technology competitors, indicating that investors may be taking a more selective approach despite the broader AI infrastructure theme. Negative Sentiment: Director Kenneth Duda disclosed two sales totaling 43,333 shares at approximately $170.51 per share. Both transactions were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing the immediate signal of discretionary selling, but the sales can still weigh on sentiment.

Director Kenneth Duda disclosed two sales totaling 43,333 shares at approximately $170.51 per share. Both transactions were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing the immediate signal of discretionary selling, but the sales can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: With Arista trading at a high earnings multiple, investors may demand another strong earnings beat and upbeat guidance. Any disappointment or evidence of customer-concentration risk could prompt profit-taking after the stock’s recent gains.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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