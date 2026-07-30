The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 238,911 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,205 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 238,911 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.31% of Astera Labs worth $58,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 15,950.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $249.74 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 168.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.66. The company's 50 day moving average is $359.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.24.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $28,012,592.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,929,183 shares in the company, valued at $786,465,269.28. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,287,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $569,098,483.24. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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