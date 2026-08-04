The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 305,788 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 702.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,350 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 305,788 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of StandardAero worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StandardAero by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

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Insider Activity at StandardAero

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Price Performance

SARO opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.92.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.StandardAero's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research lowered StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SARO

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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