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The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 477,705 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Axcelis Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its Axcelis Technologies stake by 3,402.5% in the first quarter, purchasing 477,705 shares and bringing its holdings to 491,745 shares valued at approximately $45.8 million.
  • Axcelis reported quarterly EPS of $0.72, slightly exceeding estimates, while revenue rose 3.3% year over year to $198.96 million. The company issued second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of approximately $0.90.
  • Despite mixed analyst views, including a Bank of America “underperform” rating and a B. Riley “buy” upgrade, Axcelis has a consensus “hold” rating with an average price target of $130.25; shares recently opened at $125.21.
  • Five stocks we like better than Axcelis Technologies.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 3,402.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,745 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 477,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.60% of Axcelis Technologies worth $45,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 3,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total transaction of $456,692.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $775,031.53. The trade was a 37.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $485,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,578,682.10. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $125.21 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $193.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day moving average is $122.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.93%.The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Bank of America upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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