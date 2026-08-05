The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 66,964 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,158 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,964 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Pinterest worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,056,069 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,809,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $719,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,492,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,432,000 after buying an additional 7,412,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,818,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,969,000 after buying an additional 2,319,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $559,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 724,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,826,809.58. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,056,562.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,627. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Key Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.43 per share , above the $0.36 analyst consensus and up from $0.33 a year earlier. Revenue of $1.18 billion also exceeded the $1.15 billion estimate. Pinterest Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , above the $0.36 analyst consensus and up from $0.33 a year earlier. Revenue of also exceeded the $1.15 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 18% year over year to $1.18 billion, while global monthly active users rose 11% to a record 640 million , highlighting continued traction with Gen Z and user engagement. Adjusted EBITDA was $311 million and free cash flow reached $270 million. Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue increased to $1.18 billion, while global monthly active users rose 11% to a record , highlighting continued traction with Gen Z and user engagement. Adjusted EBITDA was $311 million and free cash flow reached $270 million. Neutral Sentiment: Pinterest forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.2 billion , broadly in line with analyst expectations. The company’s EPS outlook was not provided in the available guidance details.

Pinterest forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately , broadly in line with analyst expectations. The company’s EPS outlook was not provided in the available guidance details. Negative Sentiment: The in-line revenue forecast implies slower growth, raising concerns that Pinterest may be losing momentum as Meta’s Instagram and other platforms compete more aggressively for digital-advertising budgets. Pinterest Expects Slower Quarterly Revenue Growth

The in-line revenue forecast implies slower growth, raising concerns that Pinterest may be losing momentum as Meta’s Instagram and other platforms compete more aggressively for digital-advertising budgets. Negative Sentiment: Despite the adjusted earnings beat, Pinterest posted a $46.7 million GAAP net loss, with higher costs weighing on profitability. That pressure, combined with the softer outlook, overshadowed the quarter’s strong user and revenue growth. Pinterest Sales Climb on Traction With Gen Z

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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