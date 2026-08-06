The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in B2Gold Corp $BTG

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Free Report) TSE: BTO by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247,522 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,036,227 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of B2Gold worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 118,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 230,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company's stock.

B2Gold Trading Up 5.4%

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. B2Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. B2Gold had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on B2Gold from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

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B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

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