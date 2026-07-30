The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118,427 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,505 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $54,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,715,457,000 after purchasing an additional 595,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company's stock worth $2,904,101,000 after buying an additional 2,550,786 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,620,304 shares of the company's stock worth $1,206,887,000 after buying an additional 1,490,251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company's stock worth $913,853,000 after buying an additional 595,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,043,000 after buying an additional 393,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 target price on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

See Also

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