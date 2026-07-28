The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,374 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of GE Aerospace worth $243,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company's stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 9.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,008,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 70,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,562,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $361.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $261.71 and a 12-month high of $382.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $375.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Weiss Ratings raised GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $421.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. President Capital reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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