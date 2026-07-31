The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,926 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.38% of Align Technology worth $46,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 77.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,656 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Align Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Align Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share versus the $2.62 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.06 billion, ahead of expectations and up 4.3% year over year. Non-GAAP margins also improved. Align Technology Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share versus the $2.62 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.06 billion, ahead of expectations and up 4.3% year over year. Non-GAAP margins also improved. Positive Sentiment: Clear-aligner momentum remains strong: Record Invisalign shipments and continued expansion of digital workflows support Align’s core growth strategy. Management highlighted increased adoption of connected orthodontic tools and reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. ALGN Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Digital Growth Push

Record Invisalign shipments and continued expansion of digital workflows support Align’s core growth strategy. Management highlighted increased adoption of connected orthodontic tools and reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Board and strategic changes could enhance shareholder value: Align plans to add three independent directors and conduct an operational review following discussions with Elliott Investment Management. The initiatives may improve governance, efficiency and capital allocation. Align Technology to overhaul board following engagement with Elliott

Align plans to add three independent directors and conduct an operational review following discussions with Elliott Investment Management. The initiatives may improve governance, efficiency and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Digital orthodontics remains a long-term focus: At its 2026 Invisalign Ortho Summit, Align presented its “Beyond Possible” vision for connected digital orthodontics, emphasizing integration of Invisalign, iTero scanners and exocad software. The event reinforces the company’s strategy but provides limited immediate financial impact. Align Technology Hosts 2026 Invisalign Ortho Summit

At its 2026 Invisalign Ortho Summit, Align presented its “Beyond Possible” vision for connected digital orthodontics, emphasizing integration of Invisalign, iTero scanners and exocad software. The event reinforces the company’s strategy but provides limited immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Near-term concerns temper the earnings beat: Third-quarter revenue guidance was broadly in line but was viewed as slightly below some expectations. Investors are also monitoring scanner pricing pressure and weaker systems performance, which could limit revenue growth and offset clear-aligner strength. Needham maintained a Hold rating, citing capped near-term upside. Align Technology Hold Rating Maintained

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $173.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $200.43. The business's fifty day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 9.99%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Align Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Align Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.36.

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About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

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