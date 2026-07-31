The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,177 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,963 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $46,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,020,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,681,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,366,588 shares of the company's stock worth $2,011,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,811 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,089,712 shares of the company's stock worth $489,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,273,865 shares of the company's stock worth $230,062,000 after buying an additional 2,801,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Key Mondelez International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results and improved outlook: Mondelez beat earnings and revenue expectations, supported by pricing and volume growth. Management also raised its 2026 organic-sales outlook, while emerging markets and European sales were highlighted as growth areas. Mondelez Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2026 Organic Sales Outlook Up

Mondelez beat earnings and revenue expectations, supported by pricing and volume growth. Management also raised its 2026 organic-sales outlook, while emerging markets and European sales were highlighted as growth areas. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: Barclays increased its target to $70 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BNP Paribas Exane and TD Cowen also raised targets to $70, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $72 and kept an “overweight” rating. The revisions indicate continued confidence in Mondelez’s earnings growth and pricing power. Analyst price-target updates

Barclays increased its target to $70 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BNP Paribas Exane and TD Cowen also raised targets to $70, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $72 and kept an “overweight” rating. The revisions indicate continued confidence in Mondelez’s earnings growth and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Brand innovation could support demand: CHIPS AHOY! launched a limited-edition mystery flavor campaign designed to increase consumer engagement and generate promotional interest, although the direct financial impact is likely modest. CHIPS AHOY! mystery flavor launch

CHIPS AHOY! launched a limited-edition mystery flavor campaign designed to increase consumer engagement and generate promotional interest, although the direct financial impact is likely modest. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street views are not uniform: Coverage shows both bullish and bearish opinions on Mondelez and other consumer-goods stocks. Investors remain focused on whether pricing can be sustained without weakening volumes or consumer demand. Wall Street sentiment on Mondelez

Coverage shows both bullish and bearish opinions on Mondelez and other consumer-goods stocks. Investors remain focused on whether pricing can be sustained without weakening volumes or consumer demand. Negative Sentiment: Macro pressure weighed on the stock: A sharp market sell-off tied to surging oil prices, U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision likely pressured defensive consumer stocks, including MDLZ, despite its solid earnings report. Market sell-off and oil surge

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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