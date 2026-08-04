The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,502 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 22,695 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $210.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 38.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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