The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,940 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Repligen worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Repligen Stock Up 5.9%

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $158.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 217.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $175.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $131.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.29%.The business had revenue of $204.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Repligen's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 target price on Repligen and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $166.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,055. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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