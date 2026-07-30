The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,544 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 106,646 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.75% of Timken worth $52,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Timken from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,747,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 264,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,845,323.44. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE:TKR opened at $132.13 on Thursday. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $146.37. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Timken Company will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Timken's payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report).

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