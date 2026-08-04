The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,713 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,411 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Veralto worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE VLTO opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $720,487.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,597,109.20. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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