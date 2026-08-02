The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.84 Million Position in Ferrovial SE $FER

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,066 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,275 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Ferrovial were worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 1,089.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FER shares. Citigroup downgraded Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Ferrovial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FER

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

Further Reading

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