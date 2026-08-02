The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.98 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,208 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $17,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,234,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,945,381,000 after buying an additional 210,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,533,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,078,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,649,202 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $750,562,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,545 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $367,089,000 after purchasing an additional 166,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,556,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $249,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,371 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $105.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Prudential Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential sold 214,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $5,314,963.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,973,657 shares in the company, valued at $197,348,010.75. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect second-quarter performance to benefit from continued strength in Retirement, Individual Life and PGIM. The earnings preview suggests these businesses could help offset weakness in Group Insurance and support another solid quarterly result. Will Prudential Financial Pull Off a Surprise This Earnings Season?

Analysts expect second-quarter performance to benefit from continued strength in Retirement, Individual Life and PGIM. The earnings preview suggests these businesses could help offset weakness in Group Insurance and support another solid quarterly result. Positive Sentiment: Prudential’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $3.61 versus the $3.09 consensus estimate and revenue of $15.23 billion versus expectations of $14.10 billion. Analysts project approximately $13.83 in full-year EPS, while the company’s $1.40 quarterly dividend provides a roughly 4.6% annualized yield.

Prudential’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $3.61 versus the $3.09 consensus estimate and revenue of $15.23 billion versus expectations of $14.10 billion. Analysts project approximately $13.83 in full-year EPS, while the company’s $1.40 quarterly dividend provides a roughly 4.6% annualized yield. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focused on key operating metrics for the quarter ended June 2026, including trends across retirement, life insurance, asset management and group insurance. The metric-focused preview highlights the potential for segment-level results to matter as much as headline revenue and earnings. Unlocking Q2 Potential of Prudential

Wall Street is focused on key operating metrics for the quarter ended June 2026, including trends across retirement, life insurance, asset management and group insurance. The metric-focused preview highlights the potential for segment-level results to matter as much as headline revenue and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: PRU is trading near its 12-month high after a strong advance above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. That momentum is supportive, but it also raises the bar for an earnings beat or improved outlook.

PRU is trading near its 12-month high after a strong advance above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. That momentum is supportive, but it also raises the bar for an earnings beat or improved outlook. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Insurance Co. of America Prudential sold 214,746 shares, reducing its position by 2.62%. Although the shareholder retained nearly 8.0 million shares, the transaction may create a modest overhang and reinforce profit-taking concerns. SEC filing

Major shareholder Insurance Co. of America Prudential sold 214,746 shares, reducing its position by 2.62%. Although the shareholder retained nearly 8.0 million shares, the transaction may create a modest overhang and reinforce profit-taking concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious: MarketBeat reports an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $105.46, below the current trading range. Group Insurance pressure and the possibility of limited upside relative to consensus targets may be contributing to the stock’s weakness.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report).

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