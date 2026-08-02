The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.37 Million Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,137 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,622 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Roivant Sciences worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROIV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,686 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROIV. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV opened at $33.91 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $6,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at $56,376,551.85. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $610,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,376.12. The trade was a 51.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,055,913 shares of company stock worth $69,639,633. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Further Reading

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