The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $36.03 Million Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122,082 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 28,285,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $36,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,705 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $21,265,000 after buying an additional 394,269 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 130.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,309 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE F opened at $14.92 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

More Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, ahead of the roughly $0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to a midpoint near $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and operating performance. Ford Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing and Mix

Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, ahead of the roughly $0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to a midpoint near $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” and raised its price target to $20, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler lifted targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. These moves reinforce investor optimism about Ford’s turnaround and valuation. Analyst Ratings

Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” and raised its price target to $20, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler lifted targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. These moves reinforce investor optimism about Ford’s turnaround and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army, adding potential diversification to its commercial vehicle business. Ford Lands Army Truck Contract

Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army, adding potential diversification to its commercial vehicle business. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting Ford’s appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting Ford’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside at recent levels. Options activity was also unusually high, with call volume above typical levels, signaling increased speculative interest rather than a clear fundamental shift. BNP Paribas Exane Price Target

BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside at recent levels. Options activity was also unusually high, with call volume above typical levels, signaling increased speculative interest rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, largely because of a $3.6 billion impairment related to the BlueOval SK battery joint venture. The charge highlights concerns about the returns on Ford’s EV investments and balance-sheet strength.

Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, largely because of a $3.6 billion impairment related to the BlueOval SK battery joint venture. The charge highlights concerns about the returns on Ford’s EV investments and balance-sheet strength. Negative Sentiment: Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026. Ford Pro EBIT also declined, while aluminum shortages and broader commodity pressures could weigh heavily on second-half margins.

Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026. Ford Pro EBIT also declined, while aluminum shortages and broader commodity pressures could weigh heavily on second-half margins. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jim Farley warned employees that Chinese automakers could potentially enter the U.S. market within five to ten years, raising longer-term competitive concerns despite current trade barriers. Ford CEO Discusses Chinese Competition

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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