The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $36.47 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,920 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $36,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore raised Hilton Worldwide from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.05.

Get Our Latest Report on HLT

Key Headlines Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook and World Cup demand: Hilton increased its full-year outlook as it anticipates additional demand from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The company expects 2026 comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the bullish investment case. Hilton Raises Full Year Outlook As World Cup Demand Enters View

Hilton increased its full-year outlook as it anticipates additional demand from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The company expects 2026 comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and shareholder returns: Hilton reported adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share, ahead of the $2.27 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 6.5% year over year. Management is targeting approximately $3.5 billion in 2026 shareholder returns, including dividends and share repurchases. Hilton expects RevPAR growth and shareholder returns

Hilton reported adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share, ahead of the $2.27 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 6.5% year over year. Management is targeting approximately $3.5 billion in 2026 shareholder returns, including dividends and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $382 from $379 and maintained an Overweight rating. Goldman Sachs also reaffirmed its Buy rating, adding to recent bullish calls from Barclays and Baird, which lifted their targets to $368 and $360, respectively. Goldman Sachs reaffirms Buy rating

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $382 from $379 and maintained an Overweight rating. Goldman Sachs also reaffirmed its Buy rating, adding to recent bullish calls from Barclays and Baird, which lifted their targets to $368 and $360, respectively. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on Hilton and other consumer-cyclical companies highlights the sector’s outlook but does not indicate a material change to Hilton’s fundamentals. Analysts offer insights on Hilton

Analyst commentary on Hilton and other consumer-cyclical companies highlights the sector’s outlook but does not indicate a material change to Hilton’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein maintained a Hold rating, reflecting valuation concerns and a more cautious view despite Hilton’s earnings performance and improved outlook. Bernstein maintains Hold rating

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $321.88 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $334.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.04. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.54 and a 12-month high of $358.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.81%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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