The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $42.42 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,920 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations. Adjusted EPS was $1.42 versus the $1.30 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $6.61 billion, exceeding the $6.46 billion estimate. Johnson Controls earnings report

Adjusted EPS was $1.42 versus the $1.30 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $6.61 billion, exceeding the $6.46 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. The company now expects adjusted EPS of approximately $5.05, above the $4.90 analyst consensus, and fourth-quarter EPS of $1.55 versus the $1.52 consensus. Full-year organic sales growth is projected at about 8%. Johnson Controls raises fiscal 2026 guidance

The company now expects adjusted EPS of approximately $5.05, above the $4.90 analyst consensus, and fourth-quarter EPS of $1.55 versus the $1.52 consensus. Full-year organic sales growth is projected at about 8%. Positive Sentiment: Demand indicators were robust. Organic orders increased 27% year over year, and the organic backlog grew 32% to $21.0 billion. Data-center demand is emerging as a major growth driver and could eventually represent roughly one-third of the business. Johnson Controls data center demand

Organic orders increased 27% year over year, and the organic backlog grew 32% to $21.0 billion. Data-center demand is emerging as a major growth driver and could eventually represent roughly one-third of the business. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target from $154 to $161 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced current price. RBC raises Johnson Controls price target

from $154 to $161 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced current price. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively maintain a “moderate buy” recommendation, while unusually high call-option activity indicates increased trading interest but is not conclusive evidence of future performance. Johnson Controls unusual options activity

Analysts collectively maintain a “moderate buy” recommendation, while unusually high call-option activity indicates increased trading interest but is not conclusive evidence of future performance. Negative Sentiment: Recent institutional positioning was mixed, with several large investors reducing holdings, and disclosed insider activity included more sales than purchases. These signals may modestly temper the otherwise positive earnings reaction.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.550 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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