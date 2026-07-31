The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $43.39 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,552 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 19,449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $43,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $248.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $216.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $272.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Key Automatic Data Processing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADP exceeded fourth-quarter estimates: Adjusted earnings were $2.64 per share versus the $2.59 consensus, while revenue reached $5.47 billion compared with expectations of $5.44 billion. Revenue increased 6.8% year over year, helped by broad-based business growth, client-funds income and improved productivity. ADP Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revenue Growth, Margin Gains

Adjusted earnings were $2.64 per share versus the $2.59 consensus, while revenue reached $5.47 billion compared with expectations of $5.44 billion. Revenue increased 6.8% year over year, helped by broad-based business growth, client-funds income and improved productivity. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their price targets following the results: Guggenheim increased its target to $300 and assigned a buy rating, while BMO Capital Markets raised its target to $305. Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel Nicolaus and Wells Fargo also lifted their targets to between $283 and $287. These revisions indicate improved earnings expectations after the quarterly beat. Analyst price-target updates

Guggenheim increased its target to $300 and assigned a buy rating, while BMO Capital Markets raised its target to $305. Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel Nicolaus and Wells Fargo also lifted their targets to between $283 and $287. These revisions indicate improved earnings expectations after the quarterly beat. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was broadly in line with expectations: ADP projected earnings of $12.12 to $12.34 per share and revenue of $23.0 billion to $23.3 billion, compared with consensus estimates of $12.19 and $23.1 billion, respectively. The outlook supports continued growth but does not represent a major forecast upgrade. ADP Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Results

ADP projected earnings of $12.12 to $12.34 per share and revenue of $23.0 billion to $23.3 billion, compared with consensus estimates of $12.19 and $23.1 billion, respectively. The outlook supports continued growth but does not represent a major forecast upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Most analysts remain cautious despite higher targets: Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Stifel, Citigroup and BMO maintained equal-weight, hold or market-perform ratings. In addition, ADP’s strong multi-year advance may encourage profit-taking, while a broader market sell-off tied to higher oil prices, U.S.-Iran tensions and interest-rate uncertainty is weighing on investor sentiment.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $263.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.06 and a 200-day moving average of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.16 and a 52 week high of $315.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 71.34%. Automatic Data Processing's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.120-12.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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