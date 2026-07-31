The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $44.52 Million Stock Holdings in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,577 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 439,513 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.66% of Braze worth $44,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Braze by 1,057.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 199,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 182,074 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Braze by 492.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,321 shares of the company's stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Braze by 252.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,498 shares of the company's stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 77.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company's stock.

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Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $25.06 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.19 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Braze and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Braze in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Braze

About Braze

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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