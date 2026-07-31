The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $49.51 Million Stock Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,923 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 17,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Sandisk worth $49,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter worth $43,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Argus began coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,811.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI spending optimism returned. Microsoft’s commitment to approximately $190 billion in capital expenditures helped ease concerns that cloud and AI infrastructure investment was slowing. The news lifted expectations for demand for data-center storage and memory products, including SanDisk’s enterprise NAND solutions. Microsoft Committed $190B CapEx and Pulled SanDisk Out of Their Slump

Microsoft’s commitment to approximately $190 billion in capital expenditures helped ease concerns that cloud and AI infrastructure investment was slowing. The news lifted expectations for demand for data-center storage and memory products, including SanDisk’s enterprise NAND solutions. Positive Sentiment: Memory-sector supply conditions appeared more favorable. Samsung Electronics reported a significant increase in chip profit and signed multiyear supply agreements with data-center operators, while warning that chip shortages could persist through 2028. That supported a broader rebound in memory stocks and reinforced the potential for stronger pricing. Why Micron, SanDisk, SK Hynix and Other Memory Stocks Are Roaring Back

Samsung Electronics reported a significant increase in chip profit and signed multiyear supply agreements with data-center operators, while warning that chip shortages could persist through 2028. That supported a broader rebound in memory stocks and reinforced the potential for stronger pricing. Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on August 5. Analysts cited the possibility of another earnings beat, with consensus estimates calling for roughly $33.38 per share in EPS. SanDisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while long-term contracts and approximately $42 billion in commitments support visibility into future demand. SanDisk Stock Is Gaining Thursday: What’s Going On?

Analysts cited the possibility of another earnings beat, with consensus estimates calling for roughly $33.38 per share in EPS. SanDisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while long-term contracts and approximately $42 billion in commitments support visibility into future demand. Neutral Sentiment: The rebound follows an extreme decline. SNDK had fallen roughly 57% from its peak and was considered deeply oversold, encouraging technical traders and investors seeking a recovery. However, the stock’s exceptionally high beta indicates that price swings may remain substantial. Is SanDisk Stock Crash Over?

SNDK had fallen roughly 57% from its peak and was considered deeply oversold, encouraging technical traders and investors seeking a recovery. However, the stock’s exceptionally high beta indicates that price swings may remain substantial. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain significant. Morningstar reportedly sees the AI boom as potentially finite before a possible downturn, while investors continue to worry about Chinese competition, another NAND oversupply cycle and the stock’s elevated valuation. Earnings guidance and management’s outlook will be critical to determining whether the rebound can continue. SanDisk Falls 54%: Morningstar Sees Finite AI Boom

Sandisk Stock Up 26.0%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,279.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,734.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,115.89.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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