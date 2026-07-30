The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $53.84 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $53,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,197,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,322,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,912 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $469,344,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Synopsys by 743.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 734,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $345,150,000 after purchasing an additional 647,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $302,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.6%

SNPS stock opened at $373.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $366.00 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.23 and a 200-day moving average of $452.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

View Our Latest Report on SNPS

Key Synopsys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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