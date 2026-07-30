The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $54.76 Million Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Nucor worth $54,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Nucor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nucor from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $256.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $131.32 and a 12-month high of $270.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.91. The firm's 50 day moving average is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average is $206.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $2,282,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,213,875.68. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,310 shares of company stock worth $11,501,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Nucor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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