The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $57.91 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $57,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 408.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after acquiring an additional 953,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after purchasing an additional 493,141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Equinix by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $838,798,000 after purchasing an additional 252,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Equinix by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,288 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $219,342,000 after purchasing an additional 250,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: Equinix reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.625 billion, up 16% year over year and ahead of the $2.59 billion consensus estimate. Funds from operations (FFO) reached $11.78 per share, above the $11.25 estimate and $9.91 reported a year earlier. Equinix Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

Equinix reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.625 billion, up 16% year over year and ahead of the $2.59 billion consensus estimate. Funds from operations (FFO) reached $11.78 per share, above the $11.25 estimate and $9.91 reported a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook: Equinix increased its 2026 EPS guidance to $42.69-$43.29, well above the roughly $38.26 analyst consensus, and raised revenue guidance to $10.205-$10.285 billion. Its longer-term outlook calls for 10%-13% annual revenue growth from 2027 through 2029. Equinix Reports Second-Quarter Results, Raises 2026 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook

Equinix increased its 2026 EPS guidance to $42.69-$43.29, well above the roughly $38.26 analyst consensus, and raised revenue guidance to $10.205-$10.285 billion. Its longer-term outlook calls for 10%-13% annual revenue growth from 2027 through 2029. Positive Sentiment: Demand indicators remained favorable, including record annualized gross bookings of $424 million, 9,700 net new interconnections, 11% growth in monthly recurring revenue and 52 projects under development across 33 markets.

Demand indicators remained favorable, including record annualized gross bookings of $424 million, 9,700 net new interconnections, 11% growth in monthly recurring revenue and 52 projects under development across 33 markets. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Equinix Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Equinix entered a new senior unsecured, multicurrency revolving credit facility, expanding liquidity but also adding to its financing capacity and obligations. Equinix Expands Liquidity With New Global Credit Facility

Equinix entered a new senior unsecured, multicurrency revolving credit facility, expanding liquidity but also adding to its financing capacity and obligations. Neutral Sentiment: South African authorities approved two planned Cape Town data centers despite activist concerns about water use, power demand and environmental effects, removing a near-term development obstacle but leaving execution and regulatory risks.

South African authorities approved two planned Cape Town data centers despite activist concerns about water use, power demand and environmental effects, removing a near-term development obstacle but leaving execution and regulatory risks. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance disappointed: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.5-$2.6 billion was below the $2.6 billion consensus at the midpoint, prompting the market reaction despite the stronger annual outlook. Equinix Shares Fall on Soft Third-Quarter Forecast

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.5-$2.6 billion was below the $2.6 billion consensus at the midpoint, prompting the market reaction despite the stronger annual outlook. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data showed numerous sales and no open-market purchases by executives over the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind, although such transactions may reflect scheduled selling or compensation plans.

Equinix Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,008.02 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $720.62 and a 12 month high of $1,128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,055.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $993.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,153.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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