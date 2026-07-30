The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $58.12 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,611 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.31% of lululemon athletica worth $58,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $362,598,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $304,875,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 979,054 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $203,457,000 after purchasing an additional 426,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,441,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $148.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

lululemon athletica Trading Down 1.1%

LULU stock opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.71. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $104.44 and a 1-year high of $225.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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