The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $59.40 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of DTE Energy worth $59,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting DTE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: DTE reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.32, exceeding the $1.14 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $6.74 billion. Stronger performance from its energy-trading business helped offset weaker electric and gas operations. DTE Energy tops quarterly profit estimates

DTE reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.32, exceeding the $1.14 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $6.74 billion. Stronger performance from its energy-trading business helped offset weaker electric and gas operations. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 operating EPS guidance of $7.59 to $7.73 and outlined expected 6% to 8% annual operating EPS growth through 2030. The company also expects regulatory approval for a Google-related project in September, potentially supporting future demand and investment growth. DTE outlines long-term EPS growth

Management reaffirmed its 2026 operating EPS guidance of $7.59 to $7.73 and outlined expected 6% to 8% annual operating EPS growth through 2030. The company also expects regulatory approval for a Google-related project in September, potentially supporting future demand and investment growth. Positive Sentiment: DTE invested more than $2.6 billion in its utilities during the first half of 2026, including over $900 million for electric reliability, and advanced a $1.6 billion battery-storage investment covering eight Michigan projects. These initiatives could strengthen the regulated asset base over time. DTE Energy second-quarter accomplishments

DTE invested more than $2.6 billion in its utilities during the first half of 2026, including over $900 million for electric reliability, and advanced a $1.6 billion battery-storage investment covering eight Michigan projects. These initiatives could strengthen the regulated asset base over time. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $148 to $150 but maintained a “market perform” rating, signaling modest potential upside without a strong bullish conviction.

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $148 to $150 but maintained a “market perform” rating, signaling modest potential upside without a strong bullish conviction. Neutral Sentiment: DTE issued a request for proposals for up to 800 megawatts of projects in MISO states, which could expand its clean-energy supply but also require substantial capital. DTE seeks 800 MW from MISO projects

DTE issued a request for proposals for up to 800 megawatts of projects in MISO states, which could expand its clean-energy supply but also require substantial capital. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter operating EPS declined year over year to $1.32 from $1.36, despite the headline earnings beat. Investors may also be concerned that large reliability, storage and infrastructure investments could pressure near-term cash flow.

Second-quarter operating EPS declined year over year to $1.32 from $1.36, despite the headline earnings beat. Investors may also be concerned that large reliability, storage and infrastructure investments could pressure near-term cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Political scrutiny over DTE-related campaign contributions and groups supporting Detroit-area races could increase regulatory and reputational risks. Political scrutiny of DTE contributions

Political scrutiny over DTE-related campaign contributions and groups supporting Detroit-area races could increase regulatory and reputational risks. Negative Sentiment: Extended outages during the July 4 weekend remain an operational concern, even though DTE attributed them to rapidly developing storms. Reliability issues can contribute to higher costs and customer or regulatory pressure. DTE explains July 4 outages

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price target on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $143.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $155.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average of $144.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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