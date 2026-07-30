The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $67.61 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,601 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 178,554 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $67,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Carrier Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,670 shares of the company's stock worth $59,586,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,196 shares of the company's stock worth $21,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,647 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,168 shares of the company's stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 111,157 shares of the company's stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Carrier Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carrier Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Carrier reported adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus consensus estimates near $0.82-$0.83, while revenue of $6.35 billion surpassed expectations of approximately $6.02 billion. Revenue increased 3.9% year over year. Carrier Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Carrier reported adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus consensus estimates near $0.82-$0.83, while revenue of $6.35 billion surpassed expectations of approximately $6.02 billion. Revenue increased 3.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Management now expects roughly $23 billion in 2026 sales and $2.90 in adjusted EPS, above consensus forecasts of about $22.2 billion and $2.80, respectively. The company also increased its outlook for adjusted operating profit. Carrier 2026 Forecast

Management now expects roughly $23 billion in 2026 sales and $2.90 in adjusted EPS, above consensus forecasts of about $22.2 billion and $2.80, respectively. The company also increased its outlook for adjusted operating profit. Positive Sentiment: Data-center and HVAC demand strengthened: Carrier raised its 2026 data-center revenue outlook to approximately $2 billion. Commercial HVAC orders and backlog growth, along with a rebound in residential HVAC, provided evidence of improving demand. Carrier Global Q2 Results Benefit From Residential HVAC Rebound

Carrier raised its 2026 data-center revenue outlook to approximately $2 billion. Commercial HVAC orders and backlog growth, along with a rebound in residential HVAC, provided evidence of improving demand. Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio streamlining: Carrier agreed to sell its Noresco energy-services business to LS Power. The transaction may simplify the portfolio and provide proceeds, although the immediate earnings impact was not detailed. Carrier Global to Sell Noresco Business

Carrier agreed to sell its Noresco energy-services business to LS Power. The transaction may simplify the portfolio and provide proceeds, although the immediate earnings impact was not detailed. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains the concern: EPS declined from $0.92 a year earlier to $0.86, and management cited margin pressure. Investors appear to be treating the strong outlook as insufficient to offset concerns about earnings quality and valuation, causing the stock to decrease despite the beat. Carrier Earnings Could Send the Stock to a New All-Time High

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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