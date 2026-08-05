The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,114 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,619,000 after purchasing an additional 858,477 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 120,426 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 94,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.81.

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Dynatrace Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of DT opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

See Also

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