The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,923 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Domino's Pizza worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.9%

DPZ stock opened at $367.63 on Wednesday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $282.00 and a twelve month high of $469.00. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $316.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.45.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 12,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.04, for a total value of $4,002,957.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,011,718.08. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 10,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.83, for a total transaction of $3,589,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,829 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,948.07. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,742 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,746 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $402.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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