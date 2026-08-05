The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of InterDigital worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 68.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $46,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 400 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,520,500. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Samir Armaly sold 470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $130,020.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,274,757.12. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,654,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $323.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.14 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $3.72. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.52 EPS. InterDigital's quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-12.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on InterDigital

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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