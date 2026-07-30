The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $77.99 Million Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,119 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 58,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Entergy worth $77,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 199,760 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,877 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Entergy

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported EPS of $1.03 , above the $1.01 analyst consensus in one estimate and the $0.94 Zacks consensus. Revenue reached $3.52 billion , also ahead of expectations. Entergy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Improve Year Over Year

Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported EPS of , above the $1.01 analyst consensus in one estimate and the $0.94 Zacks consensus. Revenue reached , also ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased 5.7% , led by a 9.9% rise in industrial volume , reinforcing the investment case that data centers and broader industrial growth can drive demand. Entergy Texas also received an approximately $200 million Texas Energy Fund grant for reliability improvements. Entergy Reports $483 Million Second Quarter Earnings and Affirms 2026 Guidance

Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased , led by a , reinforcing the investment case that data centers and broader industrial growth can drive demand. Entergy Texas also received an approximately for reliability improvements. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.45 , broadly in line with the approximately $4.40 analyst forecast. The unchanged outlook supports earnings visibility but did not provide a new catalyst. Entergy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of , broadly in line with the approximately $4.40 analyst forecast. The unchanged outlook supports earnings visibility but did not provide a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: EPS declined from $1.05 a year earlier, while higher operating costs and interest expense weighed on results. Entergy also completed a $2.175 billion common-stock offering with a forward component, raising potential shareholder dilution and financing concerns. Entergy Reports Q2 Earnings, Strengthens Grid and Balance Sheet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $122.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here