The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $83.69 Million Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,471,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 78,792 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 4.05% of Veeco Instruments worth $83,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 29,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,754,496.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,481.16. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 85,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,532,475. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,055 shares of company stock valued at $20,705,270. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VECO. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.60.

View Our Latest Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company's fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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