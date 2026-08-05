The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 119.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,573 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,417 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of American Healthcare REIT worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AHR. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,890. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.1%

AHR stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.American Healthcare REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is presently 172.41%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report).

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