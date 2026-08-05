The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,922 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Masco worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,948,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 443.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,330,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $164,046,000 after buying an additional 1,901,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,624,841 shares of the construction company's stock worth $103,112,000 after buying an additional 1,139,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,063,286 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,776,000 after acquiring an additional 977,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Masco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.32. Masco had a return on equity of 2,379.08% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Masco's payout ratio is 29.43%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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