The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.04 Million Stake in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation $USAS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736,192 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.53% of Americas Gold and Silver worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company's stock.

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Americas Gold and Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.95. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

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