Go Pro
→ Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid. (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.04 Million Stake in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation $USAS

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Americas Gold and Silver logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its Americas Gold and Silver stake by 16.7% in the first quarter, holding 1.74 million shares valued at approximately $9.04 million.
  • Additional institutional investors recently initiated or expanded positions, bringing total institutional and hedge-fund ownership to 13.38% of the company.
  • Americas Gold and Silver has a consensus “Buy” rating from five analysts, with a consensus price target of $9.75 versus the stock’s reported $4.09 opening price.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736,192 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.53% of Americas Gold and Silver worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company's stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.95. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Americas Gold and Silver Right Now?

Before you consider Americas Gold and Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Americas Gold and Silver wasn't on the list.

While Americas Gold and Silver currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown”
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines