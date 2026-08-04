The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.72 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,543 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,987 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,754,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $237,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,707 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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BWX Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. BWXT reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share , ahead of analysts’ estimates of approximately $1.01-$1.04 and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Management cited strong execution, high growth in Commercial Operations and solid free-cash-flow generation. BWX Technologies Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BWXT reported adjusted earnings of , ahead of analysts’ estimates of approximately $1.01-$1.04 and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Management cited strong execution, high growth in Commercial Operations and solid free-cash-flow generation. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was modestly raised relative to consensus. BWXT projected fiscal 2026 earnings of $4.70-$4.80 per share , slightly above the $4.69 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of approximately $3.8 billion was broadly in line with expectations, reducing the risk of a major outlook reset. BWX Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

BWXT projected fiscal 2026 earnings of , slightly above the $4.69 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of approximately was broadly in line with expectations, reducing the risk of a major outlook reset. Positive Sentiment: BWXT agreed to sell its medical business to Nordic Capital. The transaction, valued at up to $800 million and including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes business, should generate liquidity while enabling BWXT to concentrate resources and capital on its core operations. BWXT will retain a minority stake in the new company. BWXT Selling Medical Business to Nordic Capital

The transaction, valued at up to and including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes business, should generate liquidity while enabling BWXT to concentrate resources and capital on its core operations. BWXT will retain a minority stake in the new company. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially unchanged versus forecasts. Quarterly revenue of $901.6 million was slightly below one analyst estimate of $902.8 million, although other estimates characterized revenue as ahead of consensus. This modest variance is unlikely to outweigh the earnings beat and guidance.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.57 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.47 and a 200-day moving average of $201.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $901.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $902.80 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm's revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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