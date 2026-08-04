The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,582,000. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $6,783,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,311 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,183,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Carlisle Companies Stock Up 3.1%

CSL opened at $371.05 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $432.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business's 50-day moving average price is $349.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.20. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 47.58% and a net margin of 14.21%.Carlisle Companies's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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