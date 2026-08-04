The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $9.46 Million in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $KC

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 707,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,456,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.23% of Kingsoft Cloud as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $150,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kingsoft Cloud

In related news, CEO Tao Zou sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,700,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of KC opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited NASDAQ: KC is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company's core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

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