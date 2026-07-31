The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,878 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 79,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Ryanair worth $41,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 76.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,929.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryanair news, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 9,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $275,572.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $394,245.80. This trade represents a 41.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol Marie Sharkey sold 6,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $182,043.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,677.36. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,997.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Ryanair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.50.

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Ryanair Stock Up 4.0%

RYAAY opened at $60.17 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company's 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Ryanair's dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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